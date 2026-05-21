For years, digitalisation was largely the domain of large organisations.

Enterprise software was expensive, implementation-heavy, and often designed for operational complexity that small businesses simply did not have. Beyond the software itself, the talent required to configure and maintain these systems placed digitalisation even further out of reach for many SMMEs.

Then came the SaaS revolution.

From around 2010, platforms like Shopify, Xero, Wix and Yoco fundamentally changed the economics of technology adoption for small businesses. Instead of large upfront capital expenditure, businesses could access powerful digital tools through affordable monthly subscriptions. Instead of requiring specialist implementation teams, many of these platforms were intentionally designed for self-service adoption.

This mattered.

Not just about tech

For small businesses, digitalisation is not simply about technology. It is about operational visibility, cleaner financial reporting, better customer tracking, improved efficiency, and the gradual accumulation of structured business data that can support better decision-making over time.

In many ways, SaaS democratised SMME access to digital infrastructure.

Now AI is beginning to democratise something else: capability itself.

Since the arrival of mainstream generative AI tools in 2022, another barrier has started to fall.

The current AI wave represents a different kind of shift from the SaaS revolution that preceded it.

SaaS reduced the cost of accessing software.

AI is reducing the cost of accessing knowledge, analysis, implementation support, and operational capability.

An entrepreneur who could never afford a global consulting firm can now access sophisticated market analysis, strategic support, financial modelling assistance, research synthesis, content generation, and workflow automation through relatively inexpensive AI tools.

This does not eliminate the need for expertise or judgement.

But it dramatically changes who can access the capability.

This shift matters enormously in South Africa.

Sustaining competitiveness

SMMEs contribute approximately 34% of the country’s GDP and account for around 60% of employment. They represent the overwhelming majority of formal businesses in the economy.

In a country grappling with unemployment, low growth, and uneven economic participation, the sustainability and competitiveness of small businesses are national economic concerns.

The question is no longer whether small businesses should digitalise. The question is whether they can adopt digital capability and AI quickly, safely, and intelligently enough to remain competitive in a rapidly changing market.

That requires a shift in mindset from entrepreneurs. For many business owners, AI is still understood narrowly: chatbots, automated responses, or an improved version of internet search.

But this moment is much bigger than that. Much like spreadsheet literacy became essential in the 1990s and internet literacy became essential in the 2000s, AI fluency is rapidly becoming part of modern business literacy.

The challenge is that many entrepreneurs are navigating this shift while already operating under intense time and resource pressure. The entrepreneurs who create long-term advantage in this moment may be the ones willing to slow down long enough to understand how these systems can fundamentally accelerate their businesses afterwards.

A small catering business owner in Johannesburg can now use AI tools to analyse sales trends, generate customer communication, automate quotations and invoices, improve social media marketing, and support operational planning without building a large back-office function.

Five years ago, much of that capability would have required multiple service providers or specialist hires.

AI is also changing the economics of talent.

For many SMMEs, hiring technical capability previously meant choosing between expensive senior specialists or postponing digitalisation altogether.

That equation is beginning to change.

Increasing operational capability

A smaller business equipped with the right SaaS tools, AI systems, and digitally fluent early-career talent can now achieve levels of operational capability that would previously have required much larger teams.

These young professionals move through digital systems instinctively. They experiment constantly. They test tools naturally. They approach operational inefficiency with curiosity rather than acceptance. Hiring someone like this introduces a new way of thinking into the organisation.

They become internal catalysts for experimentation.

Technology adoption is deeply social. Capability spreads through exposure, and proximity changes aspiration and behaviour.

The return on investment, therefore, extends beyond the direct output of the individual. It influences how the broader business learns to operate.

For decades, scale belonged to businesses with the most capital, the largest teams, and the deepest institutional capability.

That equation is beginning to change.

Adaptability

The businesses that benefit most from this shift will be the ones that learn fastest, experiment intelligently, and build organisational cultures that can adapt continuously.

What is increasingly possible is the creation of small, highly leveraged, AI-enabled teams.

The opportunity is not simply to digitalise existing ways of working.

It is to rethink the scale of capability a small business can now access — often through a combination of AI tools and young digitally fluent talent that brings entirely new ways of thinking into the organisation.

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