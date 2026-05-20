Muscat – Oman showcased its successful use of digital tools in healthcare at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva, where the sultanate outlined how data systems and artificial intelligence are reshaping national health services.

The focus came during a high-level event titled ‘Reliable Data in the Age of Artificial Intelligence for Effective Health Policymaking’, co-hosted by Oman and Switzerland at the World Health Organization headquarters. The meeting brought together policymakers and experts to examine data governance and the responsible use of AI in healthcare.

H E Dr Ahmed bin Salem Al Mandhari, Undersecretary for Health Planning and Regulation in the Ministry of Health, presented Oman’s experience in building an integrated national health data system. He said the Shifa platform now connects more than 85% of health institutions across the sultanate, providing a digital infrastructure that supports AI applications and strengthens service delivery.

“Oman has moved from exploring artificial intelligence to applying it in clinical decision support, early diagnosis, smart epidemiological surveillance and health resource management,” he said. “All applications operate within governance frameworks that ensure privacy, safety and reliability.”

He also cited the expansion of virtual clinics, which have widened access to specialised services in remote areas and improved continuity of care for chronic patients and the elderly.

Participants at the event stressed that effective health policies depend on reliable and interoperable data systems. Discussions focused on health data governance, countries’ readiness to adopt AI technologies and the role of data in emergency response.

H E Dr Al Mandhari said combating health misinformation requires transparent data systems and international coordination. He confirmed Oman’s readiness to support initiatives such as the proposed ‘Reliable Data Observatory’ and the Artificial Intelligence Summit planned in Geneva in 2027.

On the sidelines of the assembly, Oman reaffirmed support for the adoption of the WHO International Convention on Pandemics.

Addressing the agenda item on the draft convention, H E Dr Al Mandhari said its success depends on balanced implementation that respects national sovereignty and addresses the needs of low- and middle-income countries.

He called for fair benefit-sharing mechanisms covering vaccines, diagnostics and treatments, alongside rapid and transparent access to relevant data and biological samples. He also urged alignment between the pandemic convention and the International Health Regulations (2005) to avoid duplication.

Oman said stronger laboratory capacity, data exchange and research cooperation are essential to improve preparedness and response to future health emergencies.