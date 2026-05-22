VIENNA - Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, led an Emirate delegation to the Austrian capital of Vienna.

During his visit, Al Zeyoudi met his counterpart Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, Austria’s Minister for Economy, Energy and Tourism. He signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing the Austria-UAE High Level Dialogue Platform and co-hosted the 2nd UAE-Austria Joint Economic Committee (JEC) Meeting. The visit helped to strengthen the UAE’s economic relations with Austria and the broader EU.

During his meeting with Hattmannsdorfer, Al Zeyoudi restated the UAE’s commitment to positive, mutually beneficial international partnerships, saying, “The UAE serves as a gateway not only to the Gulf but also to markets around the world, providing an important and resilient hub on global trade routes. With our robust infrastructure and business-friendly environment, we are determined to simplify trade, modernise supply chains and accelerate growth opportunities for all our partners.”

The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade with Austria reached US$2.1 billion in 2025, reflecting a growth of 16.4 percent compared to 2024 and a significant 87.7 percent increase since 2019. These figures demonstrate the strengthening trade ties between the two nations and their shared pursuit of deeper collaboration.

For his part, Hattmannsdorfer said, “Austria and the UAE share a long-standing and forward-looking economic partnership. The establishment of a High-Level Economic Dialogue Platform marks an important step in further strengthening the connectivity between our businesses, fostering innovation, investment, and sustainable growth on both sides.

"This year’s meeting of the Joint Economic Committee is particularly meaningful as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the bilateral agreement that laid the foundation for our successful economic cooperation. Our joint participation at the European Forum Wachau also underlines our shared commitment to international dialogue, resilience, and partnership."

He added that the UAE is an essential strategic partner for Austria in the Middle East, especially in the fields of energy diversification and future-oriented technologies. "We look forward to deepening our cooperation and creating new opportunities for our companies and economies.”

Over the past seven months, representatives of both the public and private sectors have engaged in frequent discussions, including business roundtables in November 2025 and January 2026, which have played a crucial role in fostering increased private-sector collaboration.

Al Zeyoudi emphasised the evolving partnership, noting, “The UAE and Austria continue to explore exciting opportunities across various high-potential sectors, including technology, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing. This week’s engagements will provide an important foundation for future collaboration.”

The JEC meeting included a series of discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation in key areas, reaffirming both nations' commitment to fostering a conducive environment for trade and investment. The meetings have set the stage for future collaborations that will drive economic growth and innovation, as the UAE and Austria remain dedicated to building on their strong foundation of cooperation and expanding their economic partnership.

The JEC meeting marked the 50th anniversary of the bilateral Joint Commission on Economic, Industrial, and Technical Cooperation established on 11th March, 1976, underscoring the longstanding economic relationship between the two nations.

Al Zeyoudi also participated in the establishment ceremony of the new UAE-Austria Dialogue Platform, signing a Memorandum of Understanding with his counterpart, Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer. The new body will create a platform for the private sectors of both nations to identify promising investment opportunities, align national priorities, and benchmark mutual achievements.