Arab Finance: Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) has launched a new package of savings certificates in a limited issue to meet the needs of various customer segments.

This package includes a fixed-rate certificate with an annual return of 17.50%, paid monthly, with a minimum purchase of EGP 50,000. It also includes variable-interest-rate certificates linked to the Central Bank of Egypt's (CBE) corridor rate.

The daily floating certificate offers a return of 19.25%, with a minimum purchase of EGP 1,000, while the monthly certificate offers the highest return at 19.50% annually and is designed to accommodate any future interest rate increases.

The offering will provide the highest guaranteed returns in the Egyptian banking sector, exceeding other investment alternatives such as gold and investment funds.

The certificates allow for early withdrawal with nominal fees starting at 2.5% in the first year and dropping to just 1% in the third year. This secures a high net return even if liquidity is needed before the end of the term against the risks of fluctuating precious metal prices.

In 2025, CIB achieved consolidated net profits attributable to shareholders of EGP 82.238 billion, marking a 48.99% year-on-year (YoY) increase from EGP 55.196 billion.

As a leading private-sector bank in Egypt, CIB offers a diverse set of banking and financial services designed to suit the needs of different financial institutions through facilities tailored to address the financing needs of banking and non-banking financial institutions.