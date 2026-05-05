Arab Finance: Banque Misr is offering a competitive return of up to 19% annually on its three-year Yomaty savings certificate, paid daily at a variable interest rate.

The offering aligns with the lender’s commitment to meeting customer needs and enhancing opportunities for savings growth.

Clients can buy the certificate easily at the bank's branches nationwide or via the digital channels, such as internet and mobile banking (BM Online), as well as ATMs.

The certificate is available to individual clients for a minimum of EGP 1,000 and multiples thereof.

Customers can also borrow up to 90% of the certificate's nominal value, while full or partial redemption is permitted after six months from the issuance date, in line with the bank’s rules.

Banque Misr reaffirms its ongoing commitment to providing savings products that combine competitive returns with flexibility to meet the diverse needs of its customers and promote a culture of saving and investment.

On April 22nd, Banque Misr increased the annual interest rate on its three-year fixed-rate Al Qimma certificate to 17.25% with a monthly return, up from 16%.

Al Qimma certificate is also available for purchase and renewal through the bank’s digital channels, including BM Online internet and mobile banking, in addition to ATMs nationwide and its network of approximately 900 branches and banking units.