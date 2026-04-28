Arab Finance: Banque du Caire has offered a three-year savings certificate with a competitive monthly return, along with an 18-month savings deposit with an attractive return, according to an emailed press release.

This aligns with the lender’s strategy to evolve the diversity of savings products and meet the needs of various customer segments.

The certificate is available starting from EGP 1 million and offers a monthly return of 17.25%, providing customers with a stable savings opportunity suitable for clients seeking a regular income.

For customers wishing to maximize the return on their savings over a medium-term period, the bank introduced an 18-month savings deposit with a 22% return paid at maturity.

In 2025, Banque du Caire generated net profits after tax of EGP 16.1 billion, up 30% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 12.4 billion.

Last week, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid recently stated that the timeframe for the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Banque du Caire and Misr Life Insurance Company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) would be disclosed during May and June.