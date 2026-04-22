Arab Finance: The National Bank of Egypt (NBE) has increased the interest rate on its three-year Platinum Certificate of Savings to 17.25% annually, up from 16%, with a fixed monthly return, effective Wednesday, April 22nd, 2026.

The certificate is available through all NBE branches, as well as via the bank’s digital channels, NBE Net and NBE Mobile. It is issued with a minimum subscription of EGP 1,000 and in multiples thereof, with a tenor of three years.

NBE stated that customers may obtain loans secured against the certificates at its branches, subject to applicable regulations. Credit cards across all categories can also be issued against the certificates.

Redemption is not permitted before the lapse of six months from the business day following the purchase date.

Early redemption is allowed thereafter in accordance with the bank’s published terms and conditions, while the certificate is redeemed at maturity at its full nominal value.