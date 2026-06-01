Egypt’s Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk announced that EGP 90bn has been earmarked in the 2026/2027 fiscal year budget to expand programmes supporting production, exports, and entrepreneurship.

Kouchouk said the allocations include EGP 48bn for export rebate payments and EGP 7bn to support the tourism sector, underscoring the government’s commitment to building an economy capable of achieving strong, balanced growth while remaining responsive to citizens and investors.

He added that EGP 6bn has been set aside in financing facilities for productive sectors to strengthen Egypt’s industrial and agricultural capacities. The budget also provides EGP 5bn to support small businesses and entrepreneurship, alongside EGP 5bn for the automotive industry and another EGP 5bn to incentivise priority industries.

According to Kouchouk, the new budget reflects a strategic push to reinforce Egypt’s production base, enhance competitiveness in global markets, and stimulate innovation and private-sector growth.