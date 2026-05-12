Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, accompanied by Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem, visited the expansion works at the Procter & Gamble (P&G) Egypt factory during his tour of several factories in 6th of October City, according to an emailed press release.

Madbouly affirmed that the state places top priority on industrial development and expanding local manufacturing in key sectors within the government’s work program to increase production capacity and meet domestic market needs.

He added that the government is moving forward with a comprehensive strategy to enhance export capabilities and reinforce Egypt’s position as a leading regional hub for industry and exports, while ensuring economic sustainability and achieving national targets.

Karim El Sherif, General Manager of P&G Egypt, noted that P&G considers Egypt a strategic hub for manufacturing and exports, affirming the company’s commitment to further expanding local production, increasing exports, and investing in Egyptian talent and advanced capabilities.

El Sherif highlighted that the company is currently expanding its operations in the childcare sector by adding new production lines for Pampers products, which will increase annual production capacity to meet growing demand in both the local and export markets. This will also provide a 20% increase in direct technical job opportunities.

Since 1986, P&G Egypt has expanded its footprint over four decades, reinforcing its position as one of the leading companies in the consumer goods and chemicals sector.

It is currently one of the largest exporters in the sector, with annual exports valued at approximately $200 million to around 40 countries, including markets in the Gulf region, Africa, Europe, the United States, and the Levant.

During his visit, the prime minister reviewed samples of final products, as P&G Egypt exports around 70% of its total output, with ambitious plans to further increase this share.

He added that the company provides direct job opportunities in addition to supporting an estimated 10,000 indirect jobs through its extensive network of suppliers, partners, and service providers.

As part of its commitment to diversity and inclusion, women represent nearly 50% of the workforce at the company’s offices and regional service center.