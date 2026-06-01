Sky Realty Holding Limited reduced its shareholding in Bonyan for Development and Trade to 78.708% from 82.71% after selling a 4.002% stake at a total value of EGP 338.498 million, according to a statement.

Sky Realty sold 68.245 million shares in Bonyan at an average price of EGP 4.96 per share.

Al Ahly Pharos Securities Brokerage was the broker for the transaction, which was implemented on May 25th.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, Bonyan posted 106% year-on-year (YoY) higher total revenues to EGP 370 million, driven by continued growth in rental income alongside a rise in sales revenues.

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