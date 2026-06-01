DHAKA: Bangladesh has raised retail fuel prices for the ​second time ⁠in six weeks, increasing petrol and ‌kerosene prices by 5 taka per litre in ​a move that could add to inflationary pressures in ​the import-dependent ​economy.

The new rates, effective from Monday, set petrol at 140 taka ($1.15) ⁠per litre and kerosene at 135 taka per litre. Prices of diesel, the country’s most widely used fuel, remain unchanged ​at 115 ‌taka per litre.

The ⁠Energy ⁠Ministry said in a notification that the revised rates ​were determined in line ‌with changes in international petroleum ⁠product prices.

Bangladesh introduced an automatic fuel pricing mechanism in 2024, under which domestic fuel prices are periodically adjusted based on international fuel prices, exchange rate movements, and import costs. The latest increase follows a fuel price hike in April after the war ‌in Iran drove up global oil ⁠prices, raising the South Asian nation's ​import costs.

Higher fuel prices are expected to feed into transport and food costs, ​adding to ‌inflationary pressures already facing consumers.

($1 = 122.70 ⁠taka) (Reporting by Ruma ​Paul; Editing by Rashmi Aich)