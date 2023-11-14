Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) is seeking to buy refined fuel product imports for delivery between January and June 2024, a tender document on the country's government website showed on Tuesday.

The state-owned company is looking to buy between 6.9 million and 7.83 million barrels of 500ppm sulphur gasoil, 1.2 million barrels of jet fuel, 200,000-275,000 metric tons of 180-cst high sulphur fuel oil, 645,000 barrels of octane-95 gasoline and 15,000 tons of marine fuel oil via the tender, the document showed.

The tender closes on Nov. 16, with validity of up to Jan. 31 next year.

BPC sought fuel imports earlier in May for delivery in the July-December period, with the jet fuel tender being concluded at a premium of $10 to Singapore quotes or more, one source said. (1 ton = around 7.45 barrels for gasoil) (1 ton = around 7.88 barrels for jet fuel) (1 ton = around 8.45 barrels for gasoline) (1 ton = around 6.7 barrels for fuel oil)

(Reporting by Trixie Yap)



