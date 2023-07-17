PHOTO
Bangladesh will import two spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in August, two industry sources said on Monday, as the South Asian nation seeks more supply of the super-chilled fuel to meet power demand.
Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL), a subsidiary of state-owned Petrobangla, awarded a tender to U.S. firm Excelerate Energy at $13.35 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for a cargo delivery on Aug. 7-8, and to energy trader Vitol at $12.70/mmBtu for Aug. 25-26 delivery.
The tender had closed on July 9, the sources added.
Excelerate Energy and Vitol did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
Last month, an official from Petrobangla said it planned to buy nine spot cargoes of LNG for the second half of the year.
On longer-term deals, Petrobangla signed a 10-year contract in June to receive LNG supplies from OQ Trading, formerly known as Oman Trading International, and a 15-year suppy deal with QatarEnergy. Both contracts will begin supplies starting 2026.
