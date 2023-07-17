Bangladesh will import two spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in August, two industry sources said on Monday, as the South Asian nation seeks more supply of the super-chilled fuel to meet power demand.

Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL), a subsidiary of state-owned Petrobangla, awarded a tender to U.S. firm Excelerate Energy at $13.35 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for a cargo delivery on Aug. 7-8, and to energy trader Vitol at $12.70/mmBtu for Aug. 25-26 delivery.

The tender had closed on July 9, the sources added.

Excelerate Energy and Vitol did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Last month, an official from Petrobangla said it planned to buy nine spot cargoes of LNG for the second half of the year.

On longer-term deals, Petrobangla signed a 10-year contract in June to receive LNG supplies from OQ Trading, formerly known as Oman Trading International, and a 15-year suppy deal with QatarEnergy. Both contracts will begin supplies starting 2026.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka and Emily Chow in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)