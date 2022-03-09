Social media

Careers

UAE

UAE third best in MEA for travel and remote work

UAE third best in MEA for travel and remote work
UAE third best in MEA for travel and remote work
EMPLOYMENT

Employment project launched in Mafraqs Northwest Badia District

Employment project launched in Mafraqs Northwest Badia District
Employment project launched in Mafraqs Northwest Badia District
HEALTHCARE

AstraZeneca chair Johansson to retire in 2023 after 11 years in role

AstraZeneca chair Johansson to retire in 2023 after 11 years in role
AstraZeneca chair Johansson to retire in 2023 after 11 years in role
EMPLOYMENT

Egypt's unemployment rate eases as economy recovers

Egypt's unemployment rate eases as economy recovers
Egypt's unemployment rate eases as economy recovers
FINANCIAL SERVICES

International Finance Magazine Awards EDB CEO Best CEO for Banking Transformation in UAE

HEALTHCARE

MoHAP organises workshop on quality of life at workplace

INDUSTRIAL

Juhayna appoints new Group CEO

Juhayna appoints new Group CEO
Juhayna appoints new Group CEO
EMPLOYMENT

UAE salary guide 2022 for most in-demand jobs: How much you can expect to earn

EMPLOYMENT

Tech salaries rise in SA but gender gap remains, report finds

Read more

MOST READ

1

Dubai’s villa price boom won’t continue; prices already slowing down: Knight Frank

2

Dubai Festival City Mall celebrates International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day

3

Dubai bank ordered to pay $1,333,986 stolen from customer's account

4

Euro falls vs major currencies, dollar jumps; Ukraine conflict intensifies

5

Oman to build metro in the capital

PICK OF THE DAY

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n

MORNING BRIEFING

MORNING BRIEFING

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise
Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

INSIGHTS

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

Enel ready to resume LNG plan as Italy steps up gas hunt

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln 

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit

ECONOMY

IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

LATEST VIDEO

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

LATEST NEWS

Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain

Crude rises on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares wobble

Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests

UAE: Job ads, visiting cards can expose you to hackers, warns cyber expert