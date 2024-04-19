RIYADH — A new series of Museum Studies courses has been announced by ilmi Science, Discovery & Innovation Center and Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University (PNU).

These courses are designed to foster a new generation of museum professionals in Saudi Arabia, providing educational opportunities to a wide range of learners from high-school graduates to seasoned professionals.



The comprehensive program includes micro-credentials, a diploma, minors, and elective courses accessible to all. This initiative offers a blend of online and in-person learning, with courses offered in both Arabic and English, making it accessible to a broad audience.



Starting with micro-credential courses such as Museum Impact Studies and Museum Education and Awareness, the program is open to anyone over the age of 18. For PNU students, additional options include minors in Museums and Digital Technology and an elective on the Introduction to Museums. A two-year diploma in Museum Management is also available for both PNU students and recent high-school graduates, beginning September 2024.



Registration for the micro-credential course in Fundamentals of Museum Management, starting this April, is currently open. This initiative not only aims to enhance museum-related skills but also opens pathways to careers in museum management and educational roles within the sector.

