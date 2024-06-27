H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in his role as the President of the University of Khorfakkan (UKF), has issued a decision regarding the formation of the university’s Board of Trustees.

The Board, led by H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, comprises Dr. Ali Abdullah Saif Hilal Al Naqbi, UKF Chancellor; Dr. Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah; Dr. Muhaddith Yahya Al Hashemi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority and President of the Sharjah Education Academy; Brigadier General Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director-General of the Sharjah Academy of Police Science; Dr. Hashim Abdullah bin Sarhan Al Zaabi, Director of the Sharjah Maritime Transport Academy; and Ali Saeed bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Head of the Sharjah Department of Public Works.

It also includes Hana Saif Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairperson of Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah; Dr. Issa Saif Ahmed bin Hanzal, Director of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah; Fawzia Rashid Al-Qadi, Director of Khorfakkan Municipality; Professor Stuart Bearhop, Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Global Engagement and Professor of Animal Ecology at the University of Exeter; and Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Al Shehhi, Member of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The membership lasts for three years and can be renewed for another terms. People whose membership expires can be appointed again.