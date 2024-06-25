Crimson Education, a global leader in education and technology, has partnered with AstroLabs, the Gulf's top business expansion platform, to expand its operations to Saudi Arabia.

Crimson Education seeks to serve students worldwide at various learning stages—from pre-primary to post-graduate levels—with a comprehensive range of online services aimed to assist and guide them, allowing them to achieve their academic and career goals.

“With a young, tech-savvy population, Saudi Arabia offers an exciting opportunity for Crimson, which is set to become a transformative integration into the educational landscape in Saudi Arabia. In light of the Saudization drive, there's a pressing need for high-quality education premised towards problem-solving, value creation innovation to shape the next generation of Saudi students into exceptional professionals, thus creating a brighter future for the Kingdom, ultimately supporting modernization and industrialisation of the country to achieve Vision 2030 goals," said Alex Nicholls, director of expansion at AstroLabs.

Crimson Education’s expansion to Saudi Arabia, marked by the launch of its new Riyadh office, demonstrates its commitment to serving Saudi students and facilitating access to top-tier education opportunities, both domestically and globally, through a comprehensive range of services including admission support, university selection, application assistance, skills development, and profile-building programs, among others.

“Saudi Arabia is an incredibly exciting place right now, with a sense of energy and ambition that is unparalleled. The government is leading the way with Vision 2030 and setting a palpable ‘can-do’ tone for the whole country that makes it an exceptionally attractive place for a business to be,” said Soraya Beheshti, Regional Director at Crimson Education EMEA.

With a strong presence in 23 countries, Crimson's launch in Saudi Arabia demonstrates its dedication to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities to students throughout the Kingdom.

“With so many talented kids coming from the region, we’re excited to put boots on the ground in Saudi Arabia to support the growth of more students in achieving their ambitions of the Ivy League, Oxford, Cambridge, and beyond," said Jamie Beaton, CEO of Crimson Education.

As part of its growth strategy in Saudi Arabia, Crimson Education is in discussions with top schools to introduce its Crimson App and other university enrichment resources. Additionally, plans are underway to launch work experience programs with leading global companies like Amazon Web Services, Adobe, Uber, PwC, Ferrari, Denton, and others, aimed at enhancing skill development among high school students across the Kingdom. –

