The former CEO of Dubai-listed Shuaa Capital has been appointed Middle East head of London-headquartered alternative investment manager Fasanara Capital as it seeks regional expansion.

Fasanara, which registered an ADGM-based entity in March, and has $4.5 billion in fintech-focused assets under management, has recruited Fawad Tariq-Khan as its managing director, Middle East, based in Abu Dhabi.

Tariq-Khan was Group CEO of Shuaa Capital, before leaving in 2024 and launching his own venture, Exnite, investing in Irish investment firm Quintas Capital, as well as founding AI company AgentPlex with a former Shuaa colleague.

Fasanara CEO Francesco Filia said Tariq-Khan will help to drive Middle East expansion.

The firm, which manages fintech-focused investment strategies on behalf of European and North American pension funds, has already carried out its first regional investment - a $60 million securitisation debt facility to Saudi crowdlending platform Forus.

