Qatar Central Bank's (QCB) international reserves and foreign currency liquidity increased 2.65% in December YoY to reach QR261.868 billion, compared to QR255.087 billion in December 2024.

Data from QCB showed the official international reserves rose 3.15% in December 2025 YoY to reach QR 202.249 billion. The bank's holdings of bonds and treasury bills increased from QR 6.819 billion to QR 120.352 billion at the end of December 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

The official reserves consist of: foreign bonds and treasury bills, cash balances with foreign banks, gold holdings, Special Drawing Rights (SDR) deposits, Qatar's quota with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and other liquid assets (which are foreign currency deposits). These two categories combined constitute the total international reserves.

In the same context, the data indicated that the gold stock increased by about QR 24.704 billion at the end of last December, reaching QR58.504 billion, compared to QR33.8 billion in December 2024.

The balance of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) deposits from Qatar's quota with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also rose by QR193 million at the end of last December compared to December 2024, reaching a level of QR5.243 billion.

On the other hand, balances with foreign banks declined by about QR11.884 billion to QR18.149 billion at the end of December 2025.

