Arab Finance: The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and the Elsewedy Group are considering the establishment of the first private investment zone in Egypt, according to a statement.

On March 3rd, Mohamed El-Gossaki, GAFI CEO, held talks with Ahmed Elsewedy‏ ,‏President and CEO of Elsewedy Electric, and Mohamed AlKammah, CEO of Elsewedy Industrial Development, to review the joint projectز

This comes as part of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade's objectives to expand the establishment of investment zones.

The special investment zones system offers all the needed services in one place, along with a dedicated customs office for each zone.

This facilitates import and export operations for activities linked to global value chains, whether the final product is destined for export or to meet local demand.

Egypt currently has 12 public investment zones across six governorates, including 1,273 projects, providing 77,500 job opportunities.

GAFI CEO emphasized that the government aims to sustain the private sector's leadership in investment in Egypt, as the private sector investments accounted for 66% of total investments in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026.

Moreover, he underlined the positive contribution of the Elsewedy Group to promoting Egyptian investment opportunities abroad. This affirms that the private sector is well-positioned to connect with foreign investors in other countries.