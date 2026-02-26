Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh met with Mark Bryson-Richardson, the British Ambassador to Egypt, to discuss ways to strengthen economic and investment relations between the two countries, alongside a number of priority issues within their broader cooperation framework, as per a statement.

During the meeting, Saleh underscored the government’s commitment to deepening economic ties with the United Kingdom, describing it as one of Egypt’s key trade and investment partners.

He noted that British companies rank among the largest investors in the Egyptian market, playing a role in supporting employment, boosting exports, and facilitating the transfer of expertise.

The discussions also covered opportunities to expand access for Egyptian agricultural products to the British market, a step aimed at improving the trade balance and enhancing the competitiveness of Egyptian exports internationally.

Saleh outlined the ministry’s priorities for the current phase, including advancing the comprehensive digitization of services and developing integrated databases to ensure accurate and rapid information exchange.

He said these efforts are intended to improve decision-making and raise institutional efficiency, stressing that building accurate and up-to-date data systems is essential for strengthening transparency and improving the investment climate.

He added that the ministry is working to adopt fast and effective mechanisms to address investors’ challenges through direct coordination with relevant authorities, with the aim of improving the business environment, increasing investor satisfaction, attracting strategic investors in priority sectors, and building an integrated industrial base to enhance the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy.

For his part, the British ambassador reaffirmed his country’s interest in further developing its economic partnership with Egypt, noting that the UK remains one of the largest foreign investors in the Egyptian market.

He said the UK is keen to expand cooperation in export financing and regional projects, particularly in Africa, and highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration in green transition initiatives and sustainable investments as areas with significant potential for future cooperation.

The meeting also addressed the importance of activating cooperation with UK Export Finance, given its global financing capabilities.

Such cooperation would support Egyptian companies, particularly in contracting and real estate development, in expanding into African markets through joint risk-sharing mechanisms in partnership with local insurance companies, contributing to stronger competitiveness and deeper economic integration between the two sides.