Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of meat, poultry, and eggs in local markets for Tuesday, March 17th.

The price of a kilogram of white poultry stood at EGP 110.9, reflecting a slight daily increase of 0.3%.

Meanwhile, beef prices remained stable at EGP 408.5 per kilogram.

Tilapia fish prices fell by 3.7% to EGP 83 per kilogram.

On a daily basis, the price of packaged milk edged up by 0.9% to EGP 43.9 per liter.

Likewise, a carton of white eggs increased by 2.1% to EGP 142.4.