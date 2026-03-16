Arab Finance: The prices of several basic food commodities and vegetables in Egyptian markets increased on Sunday, March 15th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The rice cost EGP 34.4 per kilogram, marking a daily growth of 3.8%.

Packaged flour increased by 6.2% to EGP 28.8 per kilogram.

Sugar climbed by 5.8% to EGP 36.4 per kilogram, while sunflower oil fell by 1.1% to EGP 95.5 per kilogram.

In the vegetable sector, the price of tomatoes rose by 22.8% to EGP 29 per kilogram.

Potatoes reached EGP 14.4 per kilogram, reflecting a daily increase of 19.3%.