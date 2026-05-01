Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) indices varied during Thursday’s trading session, with the EGX30 index down 1.19% to 51,760.97 points.

Both the EGX33 Shariah index and EGX35-LV index fell by 0.35% to 5,540.01 points and by 0.04% to 5,758.92 points, respectively.

Likewise, the EGX100 index fell by 0.18% at 19,591.72 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 index closed the session higher by 0.04% at 14,028.98 points.

A total of 2.429 billion shares were traded at a value of EGP 11.026 billion over 225,560 transactions. The market cap hit EGP 3.668 trillion.

Individuals took over 75.68% of total trading transactions, while institutions represented 24.31%.

Egyptians controlled 86.67% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 8.67% and 4.67%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 380.053 million and EGP 285.029 million, respectively. Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 665.082 million.