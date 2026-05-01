DUBAI - Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently hosted the second quarterly meeting of Business Groups and Business Councils for 2026, with the participation of 64 business groups and councils.

Participants were briefed on Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s efforts to enhance the readiness of diverse economic sectors, support business continuity, and ensure the smooth flow of trade and investment in Dubai. The session also highlighted the chamber’s key priorities for the months ahead.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, said, “Business Groups and Business Councils play a pivotal role in supporting the competitiveness of Dubai’s investment landscape and strengthening trade ties, particularly in light of current conditions. This reflects the strong public-private sector partnership that continues to drive the emirate’s growth.

"We are committed to creating a supportive business environment that drives sustainable growth and encourages effective cooperation between stakeholders across all sectors, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for business and investment.”

The event included an in-depth panel discussion on the role of government readiness and agility in enabling businesses to operate, adapt, and grow. The session featured representatives from Dubai Customs, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, and Dubai Municipality.

The meeting highlighted business advocacy as a strategic priority for the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.