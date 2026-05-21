Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced the Working Capital Stabilization Financing Guarantee Program to support the national economy, ensure stability of the private sector and enhance the business environment.

As part of this initiative, it has directed all banks operating in the State of Qatar to cooperate with the Qatar Development Bank (QDB) program in supporting the sectors identified by QDB, in accordance with the mechanisms set out under the program.

"The program aims to provide liquidity and working capital financing, in a manner that does not conflict with each bank’s credit policies and the instructions of Qatar Central Bank," QCB said in its statement.

QCB added that these measures form part of Qatar Central Bank’s efforts to introduce impactful and effective initiatives that strengthen the national economy, support the stability and growth of the private sector, and enhance its resilience in addressing regional and global challenges. The bank further noted that the measures reinforce confidence in the national economy and the Qatari business environment.

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