Arab Finance: Egypt’s Cabinet Media Center denied social media reports claiming an expected shortage of agricultural fertilizers during the summer season, asserting that the supply system is operating normally without disruptions, as per a statement.

The center said it had coordinated with the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, which confirmed the availability of a stable strategic stockpile of more than 6 million fertilizer bags across agricultural cooperatives nationwide. It added that daily shipments from factories are continuing to meet seasonal demand.

The ministry stated that the subsidized fertilizer distribution system is functioning efficiently and on schedule, in line with state efforts to support the agricultural sector and ease burdens on farmers.

It also noted that agricultural cooperatives have been placed on heightened alert, with strengthened monitoring mechanisms to ensure fertilizers reach eligible recipients and to prevent bottlenecks in distribution chains.

The ministry further added that it is continuing efforts to promote the use of biofertilizers and non-traditional alternatives to reduce production costs, improve soil and crop quality, and enhance the competitiveness of Egyptian agricultural exports.

The media center urged the public not to circulate rumors and to rely on official sources for accurate information, warning against misinformation that could confuse farmers and the public.