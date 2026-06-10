Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of fertilizers and building materials on Tuesday, June 9th.

The price of a ton of ammonium sulfate increased by 3.7% to EGP 20,236, while the price of ammonium nitrate fell by 0.8% to EGP 25,305 per ton.

Meanwhile, the price of urea declined by 2% to EGP 25,882 per ton.

In the building materials sector, a ton of grey cement rose by 1.8% to EGP 4,047.

A ton of investment-grade steel reached EGP 38,694, while Ezz Steel recorded EGP 40,031 per ton.