FMC-Ferrometalco, a leading Egyptian steel fabrication and construction company, has signed an agreement to invest in the establishment of a major facility specializing in the fabrication of steel structures at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD).

The project forms part of a portfolio of investments announced earlier this week by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), collectively valued at around $7.5 billion. The investments span a range of sectors, including clean energy, electric mobility, industrial supply chains, tourism, construction, and power infrastructure.

In a statement, FMC-Ferrometalco said its Oman-based venture, DSD Ferrometalco Steel Construction, will develop a large-scale steel fabrication complex with the capacity to produce 25,000 metric tonnes of steel structures annually.

The company described the investment as a commitment to building world-class steel manufacturing capabilities in one of the Middle East’s most strategically important industrial hubs.

"Duqm’s unique positioning, infrastructure, and investment-friendly environment make it the ideal home for our new manufacturing facility. We are excited to contribute to Oman Vision 2040 by driving local industrialisation, creating quality jobs, and delivering high-grade steel structures to regional and global markets," the company stated.

Established in 1979, FMC-Ferrometalco provides integrated engineering, procurement, manufacturing and construction (EPMC) services for major industrial, energy, infrastructure, and renewable energy projects across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

With an annual production capacity of approximately 134,000 tonnes and manufacturing facilities in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, the company specializes in structural steel, heavy fabrication, storage tanks, pressure vessels, and complex industrial installations.

FMC-Ferrometalco also maintains strategic partnerships with leading international steel companies, including Al Kaabi Steel and Steel Holding AG, as well as collaborations with globally recognized industry players such as DSD Steel Group.

According to the company, the Duqm project represents an important opportunity to expand its regional footprint while supporting the development of large-scale industrial, energy, and infrastructure projects in Oman and across the wider Gulf region.

The location within SEZAD offers several strategic advantages, including direct access to Gulf and international markets through the Port of Duqm, a competitive operating environment supported by special economic zone incentives, and proximity to a growing cluster of industrial and energy-related investments.

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