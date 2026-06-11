Arab Finance: Prices for building materials and fertilizers varied on Wednesday, June 10th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of ammonium sulfate declined by 4.2% to EGP 19,393 per ton.

On the other hand, the price of ammonium nitrate increased by 4.2% to EGP 26,347 per ton.

Urea amounted to EGP 27,197 per ton, marking a daily rise of 5.2%.

In the building materials sector, a ton of grey cement cost EGP 4,007.

A ton of investment-grade steel was priced at EGP 38,320, while Ezz Steel reached EGP 39,827 per ton.