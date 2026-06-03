Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) showed fluctuations in fertilizer and building material prices in the Egyptian market on Tuesday, June 2nd.

A ton of ammonium sulfate fell by 3.1% to EGP 20,340, while the ammonium nitrate dropped by 3.4% to EGP 24,772 per ton.

Likewise, the price of urea retreated by 3.9% to EGP 25,355 per ton.

On the other hand, the price of a ton of grey cement rose by 2.6% to EGP 4,038.

The price of investment-grade steel also increased by 3.2% to EGP 38,613 per ton, while the price of Ezz iron amounted to EGP 39,984 per ton.