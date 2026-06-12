Arab Finance: Chairman of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) Omar Redwan has opened today's trading session in the presence of EGX Vice Chairman Mohamed Sabry, Korra Energi's Non-Executive Chairman Ahmed Darwish, and Founder and CEO Ayman Korra during a bell-ringing ceremony marking the company's market debut.

Redwan congratulated Korra Energie on completing the listing process and commencing trading, saying the EGX serves as a strategic financing platform that supports companies' expansion and growth plans through sustainable funding sources.

Commenting on Korra Energi's debut on the EGX, Radwan affirmed that such a move highlights companies’ growing confidence in the Egyptian capital market.

Radwan also said that the company's listing reflects the market’s ability to attract leading businesses from diverse economic sectors, including the contracting and engineering construction sector.

Moreover, he pointed out that the EGX is exerting efforts to attract more private-sector companies and new economic sectors to expand its base.

For his part, Darwish praised the EGX’s management and appreciated its role throughout the listing process, which helped Korra Energie complete the required procedures and begin trading on the main market.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Ayman Korra revealed that the company floated 11% of its shares on the EGX, attracting nearly 17,000 shareholders to its ownership structure.

With more than 25 years of experience, Korra Energi operates in energy efficiency solutions and contracting services. Its capital stands at EGP 450 million, distributed across 2.25 billion shares, with a par value of EGP 0.20 per share.