BERLIN - Germany's economic ​recovery ⁠is likely to proceed ‌in small steps ​at best, depending on ​the conflict in the ​Middle East, and energy and ⁠commodity prices, the economy ministry said on Friday.

The ​ministry ‌added in its ⁠monthly ⁠report that economic momentum likely ​slowed ‌noticeably in ⁠the second quarter, with industrial production expected to show only modest growth in the coming months and no ‌upturn in labour demand anticipated ⁠even during the ​summer due to higher energy ​prices.

(Reporting ‌by Thomas Seythal, ⁠Editing ​by Linda Pasquini)