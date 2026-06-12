PHOTO
BERLIN - Germany's economic recovery is likely to proceed in small steps at best, depending on the conflict in the Middle East, and energy and commodity prices, the economy ministry said on Friday.
The ministry added in its monthly report that economic momentum likely slowed noticeably in the second quarter, with industrial production expected to show only modest growth in the coming months and no upturn in labour demand anticipated even during the summer due to higher energy prices.
(Reporting by Thomas Seythal, Editing by Linda Pasquini)