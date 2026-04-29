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Businesses affected by soaring fuel prices due to the Iran war can get more subsidies for their extra fuel and fertiliser costs, with some sectors eligible for aid up to 50,000 euros under new temporary rules valid to the end of the year, EU competition regulators said on Wednesday.
The jump in oil prices following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran war has disrupted a wide swathe of businesses worldwide.
"The recent spikes in energy prices require an immediate response," EU competition chief Teresa Ribera said in a statement.
The so-called Middle East crisis temporary state aid framework targets industries in agriculture, fishery, transport and energy-intensive companies.
The European Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer, said companies in agriculture, fishery and transport can be compensated for up to 70% of their extra costs due to the price hike in fuel and fertiliser triggered by the Iran war.
These companies can get up to 50,000 euros ($58,510).
Energy-heavy businesses already eligible for aid under another state aid scheme can be compensated for up to 70% of their power bill.
($1 = 0.8546 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Bart Meijer)