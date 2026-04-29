Businesses affected ​by soaring fuel ⁠prices due to the Iran war ‌can get more subsidies for their extra fuel and fertiliser ​costs, with some sectors eligible for aid up to ​50,000 euros under ​new temporary rules valid to the end of the year, EU competition regulators ⁠said on Wednesday.

The jump in oil prices following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran war has disrupted a wide swathe ​of businesses ‌worldwide.

"The recent ⁠spikes in ⁠energy prices require an immediate response," EU competition chief Teresa ​Ribera said in a statement.

The ‌so-called Middle East crisis temporary ⁠state aid framework targets industries in agriculture, fishery, transport and energy-intensive companies.

The European Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer, said companies in agriculture, fishery and transport can be compensated for up to 70% of their extra costs due to the price hike in fuel and ‌fertiliser triggered by the Iran war.

These ⁠companies can get up to ​50,000 euros ($58,510).

Energy-heavy businesses already eligible for aid under another state aid scheme can be compensated for ​up ‌to 70% of their power bill.

($1 = 0.8546 ⁠euros)

(Reporting by Foo ​Yun Chee, editing by Bart Meijer)