LONDON: British citizens and regional partners will be better protected against drone attacks as the Royal Air Force deploys a new low-cost anti-drone weapon on operations in the Middle East, according to the Ministry of Defence said.

The new Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) will be fitted to RAF Typhoon fighter jets so that they can destroy targets precisely and at a fraction of the price of missiles currently used, said the MoD in a press release.

The system has now been deployed on operations in the Middle East with sorties flown by 9 Squadron RAF Typhoon fighter jets as part of the missions to defend British people, interests and partners from threats.