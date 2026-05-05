Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun) and the Korean LIG Defense & Aerospace (LIG D&A) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore and develop cooperation in the field of defence and security industry development, with the aim of establishing a global defence manufacturing hub in the UAE through a landed company structure.

Under the MoU, the parties will establish a dialogue for cooperation in developing industrial capabilities in the UAE through establishing a locally incorporated entity - landed company and collaboration in key areas including research and development, manufacturing and maintenance support, and supply chain integration.

The MoU was signed by Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, Director-General, Industry Development of Tawazun, and Gunhyuk Lee, MENA President, LIG D&A, on the sidelines of ‘Make it in the Emirates 2026’, held from 4th to 7th May 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, which counts as UAE's premier industrial platform hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, underscoring the significance of the occasion as a catalyst for strategic partnerships that drive industrial localisation, supply chain development, and advanced manufacturing investment across the UAE.

Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi stated, "This MoU with LIG D&A reflects our continued commitment to building high-value international partnerships that translate into tangible industrial outcomes for the UAE. By attracting leading global companies to establish a presence in the UAE through a landed company structure, we are deepening industrial integration, strengthening national capabilities, and reinforcing the UAE's position on the global defence map."

Gunhyuk Lee said, "The UAE's defence industrial ecosystem offers a compelling environment for global manufacturers to establish, scale, and innovate. This MoU with Tawazun marks an important step in our commitment to contributing to the UAE's national defence industrial growth, and we look forward to developing this partnership into a long-term and impactful collaboration."

The agreement reflects both parties' shared commitment to advancing industrial capabilities in the UAE, strengthening defence manufacturing, and fostering long-term cooperation across research and development, manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and supply chain integration.