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MILAN - Italian hospitality group Gruppo Barletta on Monday welcomed the Saudi El-Khereiji family as a new investor, through a €166 million ($193.24 million) capital increase also involving Italy's Rovati family, valuing the company €1.172 billion post-money.
* The El-Khereiji family, through its Global Hotels Real Estate, will acquire a 8.5% stake through the transaction, a statement said.
* The Rovati family, through FIDIM, will increase its stake to 23% from 12.5%.
* The investment aims to support growth and consolidation at Arsenale, Gruppo Barletta's luxury hospitality subsidiary, including with upcoming extraordinary transactions. ($1 = 0.8590 euros)
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini)