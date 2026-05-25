MILAN - Italian hospitality ​group Gruppo Barletta ⁠on Monday ‌welcomed the Saudi El-Khereiji family as ​a new investor, through ​a €166 million ($193.24 million) capital ​increase also involving Italy's Rovati ⁠family, valuing the company €1.172 billion post-money.

* The El-Khereiji family, through ​its ‌Global Hotels ⁠Real Estate, will ⁠acquire a 8.5% stake ​through the ‌transaction, a statement ⁠said.

* The Rovati family, through FIDIM, will increase its stake to 23% from 12.5%.

* The investment aims to support ‌growth and consolidation at Arsenale, Gruppo ⁠Barletta's luxury hospitality ​subsidiary, including with upcoming extraordinary transactions. ($1 = ​0.8590 euros)

(Reporting ‌by Elisa ⁠Anzolin, editing ​by Alvise Armellini)