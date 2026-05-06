The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) recorded strong performance in 2025, attracting a total investment of approximately SAR30 billion ($8 billion), a 25% growth over the previous year.

Of this, foreign investments accounted for about SAR12 billion, a 100% increase over 2024, and SAR18 billion was new local investments, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

Industrial investments led with SAR22 billion, up 16%, followed by technical investments at over SAR7 billion, up 140%, service sector investments at SAR748 million, up 23%, and logistics at SAR553 million, up 35%.

Developed land areas expanded to 236 million sq m, an 8% increase, while electricity capacity grew 12% to 8,959 MVA, drinking water purification plants rose 13% to 34 facilities, and natural gas supply increased 37% to 195 million cubic feet per day.

The number of facilities within MODON's industrial cities reached 9,557, an 11% increase over 2024, in line with the National Industrial Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.

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