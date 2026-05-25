Muscat: Salalah is rapidly emerging as a strategic hub for advanced manufacturing and downstream industries.

Backed by strong infrastructure, port connectivity and Oman Vision 2040’s focus on industrial diversification and In-Country Value (ICV), the region continues to attract high-impact investments that strengthen local capabilities, create skilled employment opportunities and reinforce supply chain resilience.

Aligned with Salalah’s growing role as a strategic industrial and logistics gateway, SNF Oman’s latest investment in polymer manufacturing at Raysut marks a significant step in advancing Oman’s industrial diversification ambitions. The project is expected to strengthen local production capabilities, enhance supply chain resilience and accelerate ICV generation, while supporting the Sultanate’s vision of becoming a regional hub for advanced manufacturing and downstream industries.

As part of its long-term expansion strategy in the Sultanate, SNF Oman LLC has announced a major investment in a local polymer manufacturing plant in the Raysut Industrial Area, reinforcing the country’s industrial growth and ICV objectives under Oman Vision 2040. “The project, operated through SNF Oman LLC, marks a significant step toward strengthening Oman’s downstream industrial sector and positioning the Sultanate as a regional hub for advanced polymer technologies,” said Christophe Rivas, Oil & Gas Director at SNF Oman LLC.

Flavien Gathier, Engineering & EOR Director – VP O&G at SNF Oman LLC, said phase one operations commenced in January 2026 and currently focus on local polymer processing activities with an annual production capacity of around 6,000 metric tonnes. “The facility is expected to support growing domestic demand while improving supply chain resilience for key industrial sectors,” he said.

Ishaq Al Shaqsi, Business Development Manager at SNF Oman, said the project as an Omanisation rate of nearly 87 per cent and is expected to create close to 500 jobs for Omani citizens over the coming years.

“As part of its workforce development programme, between 10 and 20 Omani engineers, supervisors and technicians will be sent to France for specialised technical training and skills enhancement during the initial phase.”

SNF Oman said the second phase of the project will upgrade the facility into a full-scale polymer manufacturing plant by the fourth quarter of 2026. The expansion is expected to add more than 10,000 metric tonnes annually in production capacity and further strengthen Oman’s role in advanced polymer manufacturing for regional and international markets.

Initially, the plant’s products will cater to Oman’s oil and gas and mining industries, sectors that increasingly rely on advanced polymer solutions for enhanced operational efficiency and enhanced oil recovery applications. The company also plans to expand exports to GCC markets and other international destinations in subsequent phases.

SNF has already committed investments exceeding $100 million in Oman and plans to inject an additional $250 million over the next five to 10 years as part of its broader regional growth strategy.

The company said raw materials and products will initially be sourced from the Indian market, adding that deliveries to prospective customers in Oman have so far been completed on schedule.

Established in 2010, SNF Oman LLC operates under SNF Group, a leader in polyacrylamide-based polymers and enhanced oil recovery technologies used in the energy, mining, water treatment and industrial sectors.

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