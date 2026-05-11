Sanad, part of Mubadala Investment Company, will establish a 480 million UAE dirhams ($130 million) aircraft engine repair centre of excellence in Al Ain Region to capture the next phase of global engine maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) growth.



The greenfield facility was announced at Make it in the Emirates 2026, which will accelerate Sanad’s trajectory towards becoming the world’s fifth-largest engine MRO provider, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement.



The company now serves over 80 customers worldwide. In 2025, it added 24 airline customers and expanded capabilities across both mature and next-generation engine platforms.



Engine volumes are expected to more than double over the next decade, increasing from 230 inductions in 2025 to over 500 annually by 2035.



In 2025, the company inspected more than 43,000 parts and repaired over 19,000 components, supporting 230 engines across five engine platforms. The new facility is anticipated to significantly expand these capabilities, with projected volumes reaching 65,000 parts repaired annually once fully operational.



By 2030, the 17,600-square-metre facility will consolidate these repair capabilities into a single, integrated platform spanning all major engine platforms, including Trent 700, V2500, LEAP, GEnx, and GTF.



The initiative is expected to generate more than 350 jobs.



During the fifth and largest edition of the country’s flagship industrial platform, Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, announced cumulative offtakes of AED 180 billion over the next decade, adding AED 12 billion to an existing AED 168 billion pipeline, with plans to localise more than 5,000 products.



Other major announcements were



TA’ZIZ and Alpha Dhabi Holding announced AED 36.7 billion in capital investment in new industrial chemicals at Al Ruwais Industrial City.



Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi signed AED 2.1 billion in deals, while Abu Dhabi Investment Office confirmed AED 1.5 billion in support for new and expanded factories.



ADNOC unveiled AED 200 billion in planned projects over the next three years.



Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and Emirates Development Bank (EDB) launched the AED 1 billion National Industrial Resilience Fund.



Etihad Water and Electricity signed an agreement for a AED 1 billion desalination plant.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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