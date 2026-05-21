UAE - Metal Park, a 500,000 sqm ecosystem established in 2021 in Abu Dhabi with an investment of AED540 million ($147 million), has announced the launch of Phase Two of its integrated industrial ecosystem during the Make it in the Emirates 2026, marking a significant milestone in enabling international metal companies to establish and scale operations in the UAE without upfront capital investment.

Following the successful delivery and utilisation of Phase One, the new expansion will introduce more than 700,000 sq ft of industrial units dedicated to metal processing and fabrication, further reinforcing Metal Park’s position as the world’s first fully integrated plug & play ecosystem for the metals industry.

Built around a flexible operational model, Phase Two is designed to simplify industrial growth by combining plug & play infrastructure with pay-as-you-go flexibility, enabling companies to begin operations immediately while scaling according to demand.

The expansion aligns directly with the UAE’s national industrial agenda and the vision behind “Make it in the Emirates,” shifting the focus from ownership-driven industrial development to operational readiness and utilisation, it stated.

"Industrialisation is no longer about waiting to build, it is about starting to produce," remarked Vahid Fouladkar, CEO of Metal Park.

"Phase Two continues that shift by enabling companies to enter the market faster, operate with greater flexibility, and scale with confidence as demand grows," stated Fouladkar.

As part of its continued expansion strategy, Metal Park has also strengthened its presence in Fujairah to complement its Kezad operations and establish a resilient dual-hub logistics structure.

According to Metal Park, this integrated model supports uninterrupted metal flows across the UAE and regional markets, covering import, export, inland distribution, storage, processing, and fabrication through one connected ecosystem designed to streamline both operational and financial flows.

Phase Two will significantly expand Metal Park’s industrial and logistics capabilities through the addition of more than 700,000 square feet of fabrication and processing units, alongside over 130,000 tonnes of new storage capacity.

This expansion will strengthen the Storage Hub in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), bringing Metal Park’s total storage capacity across Abu Dhabi and Fujairah close to 450,000 tonnes, said the statement.

The ecosystem also continues to offer an independent fulfilment model where storage is provided on a per MT/CBM per day basis, removing the need for fixed warehousing commitments and long-term space leasing, it added.

Beyond industrial infrastructure, Phase Two will also introduce expanded facilities aimed at enhancing collaboration and operational support for ecosystem members and partners.

These developments include the expansion of the Business Centre with flexible office solutions, the creation of a dedicated Community Centre for partnerships and industry engagement, and enhancements to the Support Centre offering maintenance, testing, packaging, and operational services.

Metal Park has evolved from concept to a fully operational industrial ecosystem, with both its Production and Storage Hubs actively utilised by a growing network of regional and international companies, noted Fouladkar.

Phase Two represents the next stage of this evolution, focused on scaling industrial capacity, strengthening supply chain connectivity, and redefining how metal companies establish and grow operations in the UAE, he added.

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