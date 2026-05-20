Fujairah Terminals, part of AD Ports Group, announced the signing of three strategic land lease agreements with Fujairah International Airport, Fujairah Free Zone Authority and Al Dahra Agriculture Trading.

The agreements aim to enhance connectivity and unlock new commercial opportunities across regional and international markets. They will also support the development of logistics and industrial capabilities, enable more efficient use of port and adjacent infrastructure, and strengthen service integration across the supply chain.

The leased lands, with a combined area of 130,000 sqm, will be utilised to enhance the logistics capabilities of Fujairah Terminals, reinforcing Fujairah’s role as a key gateway for regional and global trade, and support the UAE’s position as a leading hub for logistics, maritime services, and industrial growth.

Together, these agreements reflect the shared commitment to collaboration and sustainable economic growth, while supporting national priorities to strengthen supply chain resilience and drive economic diversification.

Sharief Habib Al Awadhi, Director-General of Fujairah Free Zone Authority, said that this collaboration marks an important step in advancing Fujairah Free Zone Authority’s mission to provide an integrated, business-friendly environment that supports innovation and sustainable growth.

"By strengthening partnerships across key sectors, we continue to enhance our offering to investors while contributing to the development of a resilient and future-ready economy," he said.

Captain Mohamed Al Yahyaei, CEO of Fujairah Terminals, said, “By expanding partnerships across logistics, infrastructure, and key industries, we are enabling greater connectivity, enhancing supply chain resilience, and supporting the continued growth and diversification of Fujairah’s trade ecosystem.”

Arnoud van den Berg, Chief Executive Officer of Al Dahra Agriculture Trading, said, “At Al Dahra Agriculture Trading, we are committed to building strong partnerships that drive sustainable value and strengthen supply chain resilience. This agreement aligns with our long-term vision to support national priorities, while leveraging our expertise to deliver impactful solutions across local and global markets.”

Fujairah Terminals is a strategic maritime hub on the UAE’s eastern coast, serving as a key gateway for trade with the Indian Subcontinent, African trade lanes, and global markets.

Established in 2017, the terminal features a multi-purpose facility handling containerised and general cargo, Ro-Ro, and cruise operations. Its quay wall extends to 1,000 metres, with a depth of 15 metres, enabling the terminal to accommodate larger vessels.

As part of the wider AD Ports Group ecosystem, Fujairah Terminals plays a vital role in delivering integrated, end-to-end supply chain solutions, connecting ports, industrial and free zones, logistics platforms, and digital services. Through its comprehensive service offering, Fujairah Terminals supports the UAE's position as a global logistics and trade hub, strengthening connectivity across the GCC, India, the Red Sea, and East Africa.