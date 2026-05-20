KUWAIT CITY - During its session held on Monday, presided over by Abdullah Al-Muhairi, the Municipal Council (MC) approved the Ministry of Public Works’ request to allocate the right-of-way for the Kuwait–Saudi Arabia railway project, which extends 85 kilometers from the southwestern border to Al-Shadadiya.

The Council also approved the Ministry of Interior’s request to amend its previous decision regarding driving school sites formerly used by the Kuwait Driving School Company.

In addition , the Council approved two requests from the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy.

The first concerned the allocation of a route for overhead power lines connecting the main electricity substation Z3 in the Sabah Al- Ahmad residential area to the Mohammed Al-Ahmad Naval Base (Navy-A) in the Al-Zour area.

The second approved request concerned allocating a route for cables starting from a main electricity substation in the Al-Wafra residential area and extending north toward the Abu Kharjin and Al- Sabahiya areas.

The Council approved three requests from the Ministry of Defense, as well as a request from the Green Urban Development Initiatives Committee to erect a memorial at the intersection of Fahaheel Road and the First Ring Road between Dasma and Bneid Al-Gar areas.

The Council also approved a request from the Ministry of Social Affairs to relocate a restaurant in Khaldiya (suburb center) to be next to the police station, in addition to allocating part of a park in Shaab, plot number 8, for the construction of secondary transformer station number 2.

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