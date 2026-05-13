AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Tuesday inaugurated Al Nashama Park in the Marj Al Hamam area of Amman, built on an area of 56 dunums.

Hassan praised the Greater Amman Municipality for completing the project within five months of announcing its construction, noting that the park was developed to high standards.

He stressed the importance of maintaining the facilities to serve visitors and residents.

The prime minister toured the park with Greater Amman Municipality Committee Chairman Yousef Shawarbeh.

The park officially opened to the public on Tuesday and includes recreational and sports facilities with a modern architectural and landscaping design.

Shawarbeh said that the park was named “Al Nashama” in recognition of the national football team’s historic qualification for the FIFA World Cup.

The park includes green spaces covering around 40 per cent of the total area, outdoor seating areas, walking paths, children’s playgrounds and parking spaces for around 150 vehicles, in addition to roadside parking for about 55 cars.

It also includes 11 sports courts built over an area of more than 10,000 square metres, including three five-a-side football pitches, two basketball courts, two tennis courts and four padel courts, in addition to a large children’s play area with safe facilities.

The project also features dedicated running and cycling tracks extending around one kilometre and measuring five metres in width, along with outdoor fitness equipment, including facilities designed for persons with disabilities.

Meanwhile, the adjacent eight-storey building, which was recently acquired, will house the ministries of tourism and environment, as well as the Jordan Tourism Board.

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