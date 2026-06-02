AMMAN — The resumption of low-cost airlines starting July 1 will “significantly” boost tourist arrivals, particularly from European markets, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said on Saturday.

The return of budget airlines follows a period of service suspensions driven by recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The regional instability had prompted several international airlines to temporarily alter their flight paths and redirect routes to alternative regional destinations, diverting traffic away from the Kingdom.

The tourism sector has begun to stabilise following a period of regional political unrest in February and March, which was triggered by the escalation of the Israeli-Iranian air war.

The ministry noted that it has intensified its presence at the Kingdom's border crossings and primary entry points in cooperation with relevant authorities.

The move aims to promote the Jordanian tourism product, raise awareness of the "Ahlan Jordan" (Welcome to Jordan) digital platform, and provide essential facilities and information to visitors to enhance their travel experience.

The ministry added that the tourism sector is beginning to record gradual recovery indicators.

This positive trend is backed by a package of government measures and promotional programmes implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and hospitality sector partners, aimed at mitigating the impact of regional challenges on travel and tourism traffic.

Tourist site visits in Jordan reached 632,048 from the start of 2026 until April 25, according to previous data from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The data revealed that 63 per cent of visits were by non-Arab tourists, 33 per cent by Jordanians and 4 per cent by non-Jordanian Arabs.

The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) had earlier reported that tourism income fell by 3.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2026 to reach $1.65 billion, compared with a rise of 8.9 per cent to $1.72 billion in the same period of 2025.

In March 2026, tourism income fell by 5.4 per cent to $410 million, mainly due to a 20.3 per cent drop from most nationalities, except non-Jordanian Arab visitors, which rose by 12.1 per cent.

Tourism income in March declined by 23.2 per cent compared with February 2026.

Spending by Jordanians and residents abroad also dropped by 6.3 per cent in the first quarter to $459.7 million. As a result, net tourism income declined by 2.8 per cent to $1.19 billion.

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