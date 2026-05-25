AMMAN — Foreign direct investment inflows into Jordan reached around JD1.43 billion in 2025, according to the executive programme report for the Economic Modernisation Vision (2026–2029), which highlighted significant progress in the investment sector during the first quarter of 2026.

The report showed that the cumulative satisfaction index for the investment environment stood at 45.4 per cent, reflecting ongoing efforts to improve services and attract investors.

During 2025, the Ministry of Investment processed 7,568 transactions related to investment incentives and facilities and engaged with 628 companies and investors, besides issuing 4,203 investor cards across categories A, B and C to investors and their family members.

In addition, relevant government institutions made 81 recommendations to grant citizenship or passports through investment programmes and issued 38 construction licences for new projects within development zones, according to the report.

As part of efforts to strengthen the investment climate, the government upgraded the Invest.Jo platform to serve as a unified digital gateway promoting priority sectors and strategic projects to local and foreign investors.

The report also noted that amendments to the Investment Environment Bylaw have been prepared and submitted to the Cabinet, aiming to streamline procedures and enhance Jordan’s competitiveness.

Meanwhile, the ministry prepared terms of reference and invited bids for the establishment of a National Strategic Investment Fund (NSIF). It also developed compliance certificate regulations and investment packages for public-private partnership projects, including the Amman Bridge toll road and the South Amman water loss reduction project.

The government has also announced prequalification bids for several major projects, the report said, including the Amman Bridge, the water loss reduction project and the Bus Rapid Transit fare collection system.

In parallel, the government has developed 100 investment opportunities across the Kingdom’s governorates and completed preliminary feasibility studies for upgrading the Jaber Border Crossing and the logistics zone within the King Hussein bin Talal Development Zone in Mafraq.

The Public-Private Partnership Higher Committee has also approved the feasibility study for the South Amman water project, the report said.

To improve investor services, the report said that the ministry introduced a unified framework for handling complaints more efficiently and transparently, while also updating reform matrices linked to business readiness indicators and foreign investment regulations.

The report added that the government issued a tender for a feasibility study on establishing a green industrial development zone.

Four new strategic projects were also added to the National Registry of Government Investment Projects, namely the Amman Bridge project, the Jaber Border Crossing upgrade, a hydroelectric energy storage project near Wadi Mujib Dam, and an electronic drug tracking system.

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