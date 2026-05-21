AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah called for enhancing trade exchange between Jordan and European Union countries and increasing Jordanian exports to European markets to support economic growth and stimulate national productive sectors.

During a meeting on Wednesday with the board of the European Chamber of Commerce in Jordan (EuroCham), Qudah said economic relations between Jordan and European countries continue to develop, underscoring the need to build on existing agreements and partnerships to create more opportunities for Jordanian products in European markets.

Talking at the meeting, he announced Jordan’s exports to EU countries rose by 72.3 per cent during the first two months of this year, reaching JD112 million compared with JD65 million during the same period in 2025, according to the Ministry's statement.

Qudah stressed the importance of intensifying promotional and marketing efforts for Jordanian products in European markets and enhancing cooperation with the private sector and European trade chambers to expand trade exchange and attract more high-quality investments to the Kingdom.

He noted the vision also aims to implement "major strategic" projects, including the National Water Carrier, railway projects, the Amra City project, linking industrial zones to natural gas networks and transport projects aimed at improving the business environment, reducing production costs and increasing Jordan’s investment appeal.

The EuroCham Chairman Mohammad Smadi affirmed the chamber's commitment to strengthening economic and trade cooperation with the EU and expanding partnership opportunities in support of the national economy and Jordanian exports.

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