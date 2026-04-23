Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh has launched the foreign trade procedures portal in cooperation with UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in a step aimed at enhancing transparency and supporting exports, as per a statement.

The portal, funded by the UK, is part of Egypt’s broader efforts to simplify import and export procedures, accelerate trade, and strengthen the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy. It also reflects ongoing collaboration between the Egyptian government and international development partners to improve the business environment.

Speaking during the launch, Farid said the platform represents a significant step toward simplifying foreign trade procedures and advancing the digital transformation of the trade system.

He also noted that the portal supports the state’s direction to improve the efficiency of the export system and complements efforts to enhance export capabilities.

The minister added that the initiative aligns with Egypt’s commitment to implementing structural reforms aimed at improving procedural efficiency and upgrading the quality of services provided to investors and businesses engaged in foreign trade. The platform consolidates all import, export, and transit procedures into a unified digital format, making them more accessible and transparent for users.

According to Farid, the portal provides accurate and up-to-date information on the steps and requirements for completing import, export, and transit operations, while identifying relevant authorities and contact points. This is expected to reduce time, effort, and costs for businesses.

The launch of the portal forms part of a broader strategy to increase foreign trade volumes, improve business conditions, attract investment, and support economic growth.