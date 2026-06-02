The State's Export Unit Value Index (EXUVI) reached 120.99 points in the first quarter of 2026, rising by 10.19% compared with the fourth quarter of 2025 and by 4.44% year-on-year compared with the corresponding quarter of 2025, according to the index issued by the National Planning Council (NPC).

The index consists of 10 major groups encompassing around 56 commodities. It monitors changes in the unit values of prices of commodities exported by the State to foreign markets from one period to another, thereby providing a clear picture of the State's economy using export data classified according to the Standard International Trade Classification, Revision 4 (SITC Rev. 4).

Three commodity groups accounted for approximately 99.5% of the index's relative weight.

The mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials group held the largest relative weight at 88.77%.

The chemicals and related products group ranked next with a relative weight of 8.04%, while the manufactured goods classified chiefly by material group came in third place, accounting for 2.63% of the index weight.

A comparison between the first quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2025 showed increases in three groups. The mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials group rose by 11.33%, the manufactured goods classified chiefly by material group increased by 7.63%, and the food and live animals group edged up by 0.10%.

Meanwhile, declines were recorded in six groups. Beverages and tobacco fell by 2.67%, commodities and transactions not classified elsewhere in the SITC declined by 1.70%, miscellaneous manufactured articles decreased by 1.47%, machinery and transport equipment dropped by 1.34%, chemicals and related products fell by 0.78%, and crude materials, inedible, except fuels declined by 0.66%.

No change was recorded in the animal and vegetable oils, fats and waxes group.In the same context, a comparison between the first quarter of 2026 and the corresponding quarter of the previous year (the first quarter of 2025) showed, according to NPC data, increases in five groups.

Manufactured goods classified chiefly by material rose by 6.71%, food and live animals increased by 5.43%, mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials advanced by 4.69%, chemicals and related products grew by 1.27%, and beverages and tobacco increased by 1.08%.

The groups that recorded declines were miscellaneous manufactured articles, down by 4.76%; machinery and transport equipment, down by 4.21%; animal and vegetable oils, fats and waxes, down by 1.98%; and crude materials, inedible, except fuels, down by 1.07%.

Meanwhile, no change was recorded in the commodities and transactions not classified elsewhere in the SITC group.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).