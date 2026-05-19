AMMAN — New findings released by Visa from its "Checkout Friction Report" in Jordan reveal that simplifying online checkout while maintaining robust security is key to accelerating ecommerce adoption.

Almost eight out of ten, 79 per cent respondents in Jordan, purchase groceries and beverages every week online, alongside frequent transactions in various categories such as fashion and accessories and books and entertainment, highlighting the frequent transactions across various categories.

This active engagement in online shopping is overwhelmingly mobile-first, with 91 per cent showing a preference for making purchases directly from their mobile phones.

While ecommerce adoption continues to grow, the Checkout Friction Report reveals significant opportunities for retailers and merchants to enhance their checkout experience and increase customer satisfaction.

The report highlights that friction caused in the online checkout process can contribute to drop-off and abandoned online purchases.

Three-quarters, 76 per cent of shoppers have abandoned an online purchase, citing security concerns, not having card details readily available, or system errors.

Re-entering card details is a major pain point, with 47 per cent calling it a significant hassle.

Additionally, more than half of consumers indicated they would shop online more frequently if a universal streamlined checkout option were available.

Security remains a top priority for online shoppers in Jordan.

The report findings reveal that 85 per cent have avoided shopping on a particular website due to not trusting the site with their card details.

This emphasis on security is also evident in payment choices, with 39 per cent citing security protection as a primary driver for selecting certain payment methods.

The majority 93 per cent expressed increased confidence if payments were secured by biometrics.

Innovation for Seamless Digital Future

By effectively addressing key consumer challenges such as manual card entry and the demand for enhanced security, the full potential of ecommerce can be realised.

Click to Pay with Visa provides a streamlined and secure guest checkout experience, eliminating the hassle of repeatedly entering card details, while also ensuring card details are stored safely and protected by Visa’s advanced security measures, rather than with individual merchants.

Behind the scenes, Visa Payment Passkey enables password-free, biometric authentication for faster, more secure online payments.

"The findings in the Checkout Friction Report highlight the significant opportunity for retailers and merchants to further unlock Jordan’s ecommerce potential by addressing key consumer pain points such as manual entry and security concerns," commented Mario Makary, Vice President and Levant Country Manager at Visa.

"Visa’s innovative solutions, such as Click to Pay and Visa Payment Passkey, are purpose-built to deliver the seamless, secure, and trusted experiences that consumers are looking for." Visa Manager said

He added "By simplifying checkout and enhancing protection, Visa is committed to fostering greater confidence and driving digital adoption, which will, ultimately, contribute to the development of the future of commerce in Jordan."

About the Checkout Friction Report

Visa's "Checkout Friction: Uncovering Patterns in Experience and Adoption" report, conducted by 4SiGHT Research and Analytics, examines the current state of online payment experiences and the potential impact of Click to Pay in Jordan.

The findings are based on an online survey of 317 active online shoppers, aged between 18-55, across Zarqa, Irbid and Amman, who had made a purchase on an ecommerce platform or website in the past month.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories.

Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive.

We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

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